Sara Hinchcliffe Sara Mae Hinchcliffe, age 95, of O'Fallon, Ill., who died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, lived a life worth remembering. She died at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Ill., where she had resided for the past 19 months. She also received loving care from HSHS Home Care and Hospice. Sara was born May 5, 1925 in O'Fallon, Ill., to Frank C. Bolbach and Beatrice, nee Pearson, Bolbach. She was a graduate of O'Fallon Township High School. Sara married Jay E. Hinchcliffe, Jr., her high school sweetheart, on October 10, 1943, in Pleasantville, N.Y., just before Jay shipped out to the World War II Pacific Theatre. While he was gone, Sara worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis, Mo. Jay and Sara shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. Jay preceded her in death on April 30, 1994. She was baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical Church (now the O'Fallon United Church of Christ) and was a faithful member of the Women's Guild. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, O'Fallon Chapter No. 487. Sara was the quintessential 1950's stay-at-home mom whose family was always her first priority. Betty Crocker had nothing on her in the kitchen, especially her chocolate chip cookies, delicious soups, rice pudding and Christmas stollen, which she shared generously with friends and relatives. In later years, she found time to write many beautiful notes, cards, and letters to family and friends. She was not a world traveler, because everything that made her happy was within a 25-mile radius of O'Fallon, Ill. She loved music, especially if her family members were making it. Sara loved God, country, and family. She was a true member of the "greatest generation." In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister Dolores Hillesheim; and a brother Frank E. Bolbach. Sara is survived by her daughters Jean (Charles) Claxton and Janet Alexander, both of O'Fallon, Ill.; grandsons Dr. Matthew (Kristi) Claxton of O'Fallon, Mo., Timothy (Becky) Claxton of O'Fallon, Ill., Dillon Alexander and Connor Alexander, both of Glen Carbon, Ill.; great-grandchildren Tristan Claxton and Bethany Claxton of O'Fallon, Mo., and Lucas Claxton of O'Fallon, Ill.; former son-in-law Dr. James Alexander; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made online at HSHS Home Care and Hospice or by mail to 701 West Temple Ave., Effingham, IL, 62401. Now, more than ever, since public attendance is not allowed, the family will appreciate your sharing your memories and signing the guestbook at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and CDC guidelines, a private family service will be held. Sara will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Ill., with Pastor Candice Wassell officiating. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2020.