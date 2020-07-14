1/1
Sara Lee Dowdy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Lee Dowdy Sara Lee (nee Wallace) Dowdy, of Caseyville, IL, died on July 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home. She was born June 15, 1930 in Henry County, Tennessee to Herman and Onie (nee Vick) Wallace; she was raised in Dover, Tennessee, on Standing Rock Creek, by her late brother, Hebert Alvin Wallace and Ethel May (nee McGee) Wallace. There is where she met her husband, James B. Dowdy and they were married on July 24, 1948; he preceded her in death on August 24, 2003. On March 6, 2010, Sara married Melvin Feig and he preceded her in death on September 21, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen (nee Foxworthy / Kennedy) Dowdy and a son, Jeffery Lynn Dowdy. Sara was born to a large country family and had five brothers, Alvin Wallace, Franklin Wallace, Marshall Wallace, Leon Wallace, Vernon Wallace, and three sisters, Dorothy Outland (nee Wallace), Orlean Chadwick (nee Wallace) and Ruth Craig (nee Wallace). She is survived by three children, Carolyn (nee Dowdy) Lux of Caseyville, IL, Paul Dowdy and his wife Lisa (nee Rayfield), of Caseyville, IL and Jerry Dowdy and his wife Carrie (nee Woodruff) of Collinsville, IL; one brother, Vernon Wallace of Mayfield, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Ferraro of Collinsville, IL; and eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren. Sara was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene, originally of Granite City, IL and later the New Community Church of the Nazarene of Collinsville, IL, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and a member of the church board for many years. She served as Missionary President for many years, sponsoring numerous missionaries to overseaslocations. She worked as a cook for Collinsville Unit 10 School District for30 years and in the capacity served as the Supervisor of the nutritional departments for all of the middle schools of Collinsville. Memorial donations may be made to the New Community Church of the Nazarene of Collinsville or to Heartland Hospice. Visitation: A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00A.M. - 12:00P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A service will immediately follow the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights. IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved