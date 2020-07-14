Sara Lee Dowdy Sara Lee (nee Wallace) Dowdy, of Caseyville, IL, died on July 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home. She was born June 15, 1930 in Henry County, Tennessee to Herman and Onie (nee Vick) Wallace; she was raised in Dover, Tennessee, on Standing Rock Creek, by her late brother, Hebert Alvin Wallace and Ethel May (nee McGee) Wallace. There is where she met her husband, James B. Dowdy and they were married on July 24, 1948; he preceded her in death on August 24, 2003. On March 6, 2010, Sara married Melvin Feig and he preceded her in death on September 21, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen (nee Foxworthy / Kennedy) Dowdy and a son, Jeffery Lynn Dowdy. Sara was born to a large country family and had five brothers, Alvin Wallace, Franklin Wallace, Marshall Wallace, Leon Wallace, Vernon Wallace, and three sisters, Dorothy Outland (nee Wallace), Orlean Chadwick (nee Wallace) and Ruth Craig (nee Wallace). She is survived by three children, Carolyn (nee Dowdy) Lux of Caseyville, IL, Paul Dowdy and his wife Lisa (nee Rayfield), of Caseyville, IL and Jerry Dowdy and his wife Carrie (nee Woodruff) of Collinsville, IL; one brother, Vernon Wallace of Mayfield, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Ferraro of Collinsville, IL; and eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren. Sara was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene, originally of Granite City, IL and later the New Community Church of the Nazarene of Collinsville, IL, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and a member of the church board for many years. She served as Missionary President for many years, sponsoring numerous missionaries to overseaslocations. She worked as a cook for Collinsville Unit 10 School District for30 years and in the capacity served as the Supervisor of the nutritional departments for all of the middle schools of Collinsville. Memorial donations may be made to the New Community Church of the Nazarene of Collinsville or to Heartland Hospice. Visitation: A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00A.M. - 12:00P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A service will immediately follow the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights. IL.