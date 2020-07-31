1/1
Sarah Carol Thornton
04/17/1933 - 07/27/2020
Sarah Thornton Sarah Carol Thornton nee Napier, 87, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Sarah was born April 17, 1933 in Portageville, MO. She retired from the Military Airlift Command headquarters in 1988, was a former member of O'Fallon Woman's Club, O'Fallon Jaycees, charter member of Illinois State Police Wives Association, and she donated her time as a Pink Angel at Memorial Hospital. Sarah's memory will live on through the life she had lived and everyone she helped along the way. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Thornton; first husband, Reece Morgan; parents, Mack and Magdalene (nee Porter) Napier; son, Gary Wayne Morgan; and brothers, Arthur Lee Napier, Richard Ray Napier, and Albert Allen Napier. Surviving are her son, Rick Morgan of Wyoming; brother, Carl Napier of Sikeston, MO; sister-in-law, Robbie Napier; grandchildren, Sarah (Tim Graves) Morgan of Freeburg, IL, Ricky (Karissa) Morgan, and Tara (Rick) Engleman; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Graves, Finley Morgan, Reece Engleman, Blake Engleman, and Addyson Engleman; and many members of the Thornton family. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation, funeral service, and interment. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home. Interment will be held following the funeral service on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at O'Fallon City Cemetery in O'Fallon, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
AUG
4
Interment
O'Fallon City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
