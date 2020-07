THORNTON- Sarah C. Thornton, 87, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Services will be Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and a Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at O'Fallon City Cemetery to follow funeral. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.



