Sarah Whitfield
1944 - 2020
April 17, 1944 - November 25, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Sarah Ann, nee Kemp, Whitfield, 76, of Belleville, Ill., born April 17, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 at her residence.
Sarah graduated from St. Teresa Academy in 1962. She worked for many years in the insurance industry as a secretary and bookkeeper.
Ms. Whitfield was preceded in death by her father, Harold Kemp; and her mother and step-father, Genevieve, nee Kennedy, and Herman Smith.
She is survived by a son, Aaron (Lacey) Whitfield; Aaron's father, Howard Whitfield; two step-daughters, Debra (John) Johnston and Laura (Dale) Lehnherr; three grandchildren, Amelia, Lila, and Piper; three step-grandchildren, Melanie and her husband Lucas, Shane, and Andrea; a brother, Tom (Lisa) Smith; and her beloved 1989 Ford Bronco, Betsy.
Memorials in her honor may be made to HSHS Hospice, 340 West Lincoln, Suite 580, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life in Sarah's honor will be held at a later date when restrictions have lessened. Dates and times of the Celebration will be posted on Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home's website when they have been set.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
