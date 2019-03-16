Resources More Obituaries for Saron Ovian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Saron Ovian

Obituary Flowers Saron L. Ovian Saron Ovian, age 72, of Fairview Heights, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, born on September 1, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Charles Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Saron was a graduate of Maryville College and received advanced degrees from St. Louis University. She taught 5th and 6th LD classes in Granite City School District #9 for 33 years, and was a former Board Member of Beacon of Belleville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Helen, nee Hagopian, Ovian and her uncle, Armenag Ovian. Saron is survived by her brother, Raffi Ovian of Belleville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Granite City, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Granite City, IL. Service: Will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Granite City, IL with Rev Father Torkom Chobajian officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL



