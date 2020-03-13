|
MORRIS - Scot McCaully Morris, age 51 of Collinsville IL, born March 18, 1968 in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, unexpectedly from heart related issues. Memorial visitation will be 3-6 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Memorial service will be at 6 pm following the visitation. Private burial in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020