KAPPLER- Scott R. Kappler, 59, of Waterloo, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born February 6, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph/Holy Family Cemetery, Dupo, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020