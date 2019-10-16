Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Community Room
10025 Bunkum Road
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Manno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Manno


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Manno Obituary
Scott Manno Scott E. Manno, Sr., age age 80, of Fairview Heights, IL, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 15, 1938 in Granite City, IL, the son of the late Leo and Blanche (Thompson) Manno. He married Margaret Salyers in 1972. She survives. Besides his wife, Mr. Manno is survived by six children: Mike (Jennifer) Manno of O'Fallon, IL, Natasha (Kris) Mathews of Fairview Heights, Scott Manno, Jr. (Kathy) of Belleville, Georgia (Mike) Smith of Washington Park, Tina Koch of Fairview Heights and Michelle Palmer (Terence Walker) of Dothan, AL; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Andy (Beverly) Manno of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Lois Johnson. Mr. Manno was a member of Teamsters Local 688, retiring from Super Value in 2001. He was also a veteran of the US Coast Guard. Service: A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. A reception in his memory will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Community Room, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Family Hospice. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kalmer Memorial Services
Download Now