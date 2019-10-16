|
Scott Manno Scott E. Manno, Sr., age age 80, of Fairview Heights, IL, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 15, 1938 in Granite City, IL, the son of the late Leo and Blanche (Thompson) Manno. He married Margaret Salyers in 1972. She survives. Besides his wife, Mr. Manno is survived by six children: Mike (Jennifer) Manno of O'Fallon, IL, Natasha (Kris) Mathews of Fairview Heights, Scott Manno, Jr. (Kathy) of Belleville, Georgia (Mike) Smith of Washington Park, Tina Koch of Fairview Heights and Michelle Palmer (Terence Walker) of Dothan, AL; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Andy (Beverly) Manno of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Lois Johnson. Mr. Manno was a member of Teamsters Local 688, retiring from Super Value in 2001. He was also a veteran of the US Coast Guard. Service: A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. A reception in his memory will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Community Room, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Family Hospice. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019