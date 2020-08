MCCLELLAND- Scott W. McClelland, 53, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 1, 1966 at Scott AFB, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In following with Scott's wishes, a cremation was to be held. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



