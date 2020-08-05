1/1
Scott McClelland
Scott McClelland Scott W. McClelland, 53, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 1, 1966 at Scott AFB, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Scott was employed by Golterman and Sabo in St. Louis, MO and formerly employed by the Belleville News Democrat, as a Journeyman Pressman. He loved all music, but especially loved to play the guitar. Scott and his wife, Jessica were avid flea market and yard sale shoppers. His collections ranged from beer cans to model ships. His down home nature and "Mayberry" charm made him easy to be liked by anyone he would meet. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margarete, nee Lang, McClelland and a brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Donegan. Surviving are his wife, Jessica McClelland, nee Morse, of Cahokia, IL; his daughters, Sara (Chris Andrews) McClelland of Murfreesboro, TN, Sydney (Chris Brigance) McClelland of New Athens, IL, and Shayna (James Mottershead) McClelland of Columbus, OH; the sons he never had and was blessed with, Chadd (Kara) Bordeaux of Waterloo, IL, Chase (Morgan Jose) Bordeaux of O'Fallon, MO, Cameron Bordeaux of Columbia, IL, and Cade Stevenson of Cahokia, IL; his siblings, Rita Donegan of Dupo, IL, Karin Wilhelm of Oklahoma, Kathy (Tom) Harris of Cahokia, IL, Terry (Bill) Hanner of Dupo, IL, and Mark (Sandy) McClelland of Cahokia, IL; and ten grandchildren, Camden, Isaac, Briley, Quinn, Kyra, David, Anniston, Emersyn, Ella and Hali. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Service: In following with Scott's wishes, a cremation was to be held. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
