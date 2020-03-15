|
Scott Stumpf Scott W. Stumpf, 56, of Belleville, IL, born April 22, 1963, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Belleville, IL. Scott was a 1981 graduate of BTHS East, Belleville, IL, and worked at the former Marvin's Camera Shop in downtown Belleville. He was a member of the Belleville Jaycees and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed playing softball and bowling and was proud of his perfect 300 game. He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Stumpf; a sister, Michelle Stumpf; maternal grandparents, Jim and Sis Whalen; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Alice Stumpf; a nephew, Owen Lytle; and an aunt, Bernice (Jim) Thomas. Surviving are his mother, Patricia Ann, nee Whalen, Stumpf of Belleville, IL; two sisters, Tammy (Dan) Korte of Belleville, IL, and Cindy (Steve) Lytle of Bartlett, TN; four nieces, Molly and Megan Korte, and Kaitlyn and Allison Lytle; a cousin, Mike (Mary) Whalen of Tucson, AZ, and their children, Bailey and Madison; and an uncle, Jim (Sandy) Whalen of Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice, to , or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Feel free to wear your favorite Cardinal's red. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. James Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020