Scott Willmann
February 25, 1972 - October 13, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Scott Allen Willmann, age 48, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. He was born in Belleville, IL, to Roger and Luella Willmann on February 25th, 1972.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Roger (Jackie) Willmann Jr. of Columbia, IL, LuAnn (Leonard) Goldstein of Millstadt, IL; nephews Richard (Gina) McGirr and Andrew Goldstein; niece Amy Goldstein and husband Will Pratt; great nieces Marielle and Jaxin McGirr.
Scott was an incredibly kind, giving man. He was a light hearted jokester and was a joy to be around. He was an avid fan of video games and comic books. Scott was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Diabetes Association
.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.