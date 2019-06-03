|
|
Sean Bonham Sean Michael Bonham, 20, of Collinsville, IL, born on October 24, 1998 in Maryville, IL, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Mt. Vernon, IL, from a car accident. Sean was a grounds keeper at Tamarck Country Club in Shiloh, IL. He was an outstanding football player. He played for the Collinsville Raider Football Club, Collinsville High School Football Team and at McKendree University. He was in the National Honor Society and Dean's List at Collinsville High School and McKendree University. Surviving are his parents, Kevin and Tammy, nee Ellis, Bonham of Collinsville, IL; a brother, Brandon Curtis of Leander, TX; grandmothers, Maureen Bonham of Collinsville, IL and Eva McQueen of Caseyville, IL; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to the Collinsville Raiders Football Club. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge and Pastor Sherman Smith co officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 3, 2019