Sean Hunter
1992 - 2020
Sean Hunter
June 16, 1992 - November 8, 2020
Maryville, Illinois - Sean Stevens Hunter, 28, of Maryville, Illinois, born June 16, 1992, passed away Sunday, November 8th, 2020.
Sean was a kind and loving man who was known for his love of family and his gentle spirit. He would light up a room with his signature smile. He was passionate about his motorcycle rides on his Harley-Davidson and his BBQ cooking skills. Sean worked in the automotive industry supplying parts to his many loyal customers.
Sean is survived by his parents, Bill and Rozanne Hunter, his sisters; Lindsay (Travis) Tracy, Whitney (Todd) Milyard, his nephew and niece, Weston and Ruby Tracy and his golden retriever Molly.
Services: Family and friends are welcome to visit on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, Illinois.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, Illinois on Saturday, November 14th, 2020.
Burial to be at Black Jack Cemetery, Troy, Illinois following funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Kathleen Engel
