|
|
Seda Baldwin Seda Baldwin, nee Megerdichian, 78, of Fairview Heights, Il., died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Seda was born on July 19, 1941 in Tehran, Iran to Arzrooni and Janet (nee Avanessian) Megerdichian who preceded her death. Also preceding her death was her dear husband of 48 years, Herbert Baldwin. Surviving are 3 daughters: Janet (Chuck) Fiske of Collinsville, Il., Maxine (Charles) Swarts of Westchester, Il., and Tiffany (Lew Thomasino) Baldwin of Fairview Heights, Il.; 5 grandchildren: Josie (fiancé Jason Epps) Fiske, Jared Fiske, Charlie Swarts, and Silas and Gemma Thomasino; a brother, Mac (Sylvia) Megerdichian of Alta Loma, CA; nieces, nephews, and many other dear relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Shoghagat Armenian Church or Partners for Pets. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Lake View, with an additional visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019