Selma Eileen Morris
January 3, 1930 - November 12, 2020
Dupo, Illinois - Selma Eileen Morris, nee Maxey, 90, of Cahokia and Dupo, Illinois, born January 3, 1930, in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home in Dupo, Illinois.
Eileen was a faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia, Illinois. The church held a raffle and allowed members to suggest the name of the new church and by the grace of God, Eileen's suggestion was selected and the congregation will forever be known as "Bethany on the Hill". She proudly served as a Pink Lady at Touchette Hospital, formerly Centreville Regional Hospital. In her earlier years, she was an active bowler and she enjoyed teaching bowling techniques to children and young adults. She owned and operated a golf driving range and later a diner, Country Kitchen in Cahokia. Her later years were spent reading the Gospel and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. The absence of her special chicken and dumplings, will only be secondarily missed by her joyous, energetic and loving presence. Her most cherished worldly passion was her family. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Locie E. Morris; her parents, Charles and Zola, nee Hillyard, Maxey; her brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Patricia Maxey; and a brother-in-law, Milton Tolin.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her four children, Edward (Pam) Morris, Marsha (Gary) Brewer, Pam Bacon, and Carol (Calvin) Neeman; her grandchildren, Gary Lee (Tara) Brewer, Tonya (Jimmy) Hearty, Collin (Jill) Neeman, and Chastity (Mark) Murphy; her numerous adoring great grandchildren, her sister, Enid Tolin; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorials are appreciated to the Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
.
Visitation: Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.