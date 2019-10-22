Home

ROBBINS - Setsuko "Susie" Robbins, 86 of Keyesport, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. The family will greet relatives and friends at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from4-8pm. and again on Thursday from 10-noon. Arrangemnts handled by Zieren Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
