Sevilla Purkey Sevilla Ann Purkey peacefully went to be with the Lord, in her home and with her loved ones by her side on the morning of Saturday, September 14, 2019. Sevilla was 81 years young, born on July 21, 1938 in Rome, New York to Mr. and Mrs. Herman Robert and Ada Sevilla DeMond. She was preceded by her beloved husband of 38 years, Col. Gerald L. Purkey, and her sister Mrs. Carol Jean Ballriech, her grandson James Kenneth Gabler, and son-in-law Dr. Paul McWilliams. Sevilla is survived by her cherished daughter Rhonda Sevilla Abbe and son-in-law Charles George Abbe of Richmond, Texas; twin step daughters, Mrs. Sharon Fields and Dr. John Fields, MD, and Mrs. Saundra McWilliams. Sevilla also had three delightful grandchildren, Ms. Ashley Marie Skripol, Mr. Keith and Tammy Sanders, Mr. Jon and Jody Davis and two step grandchildren, Mr. Sean and Shannon Marie Bengston and Ms. Emily Abbe; along with many dearly loved great-grandchildren, cousins, and nieces and nephews. She also has left behind her most treasured best friend, Mrs. Jeannie Smith of Rome, New York, with whom she had her most precious friendship of all time. She graduated from Camden High School in 1956 and retired from the United States Air Force as an established cost analyst after 43 years. Sevilla notably enjoyed traveling with her husband to exquisite destinations all over the world and had an extra-extravagant collection of jewelry that suited her to a T. Those of us who knew Sevilla well, knew that she was a loyal Cadillac lover and was as fabulous as Miss Piggy! She will always be remembered for her sharp wit, generous spirit and infinite love of family whom she deeply adored. Sevilla Ann Purkey was loved and admired by many and will be exceptionally missed. Services: A memorial will be held the Taberg United Methodist Church in Taberg, New York, on November 2, 2019 at 2pm. All are welcome to come honor and celebrate the glorious life of Sevilla Ann Purkey.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019