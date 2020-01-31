|
|
Shane May, D.C. Dr. Shane Lee May, D.C., age 49, of O'Fallon, Ill., born August 20, 1970 at Scott AFB, Ill., passed away Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Mo. Shane grew up in the metro-east area of southern Illinois, spent many childhood summers at his grandpa's farm in Butler, Indiana, and graduated from Althoff Catholic High School. He attended SIUE, and graduated from Logan University, College of Chiropractic in 2001. He married Jessica Lynn Hill on May 17, 2003 and within two months, they opened their own practice, May Chiropractic, in O'Fallon. Dr. May assisted thousands of patients over the years; he was especially drawn to caring for kids and our local military members. He was kind and generous, and gave selflessly of himself to serve his patients, his community, and his family. His office was often a collection point for various community outreach programs, and his patients responded generously to Dr. May's projects, including the local food pantry, Toys for Tots, and Smiletrain. Dr. May attended the First Baptist Church O'Fallon, was active in the O'FallonShiloh Chamber of Commerce and was a former member of the O'Fallon Sunrise Rotary Club. Dr. May and his family were strong supporters of the local Salute to Scott program. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs. Of all of his professional accolades and community volunteerism, the center of his world was his wife Jessica and daughter Dakota. They travelled to many exciting places, but especially loved their time at the family cabin in Perryville, Missouri. Shane's big smile, his attempts to make people laugh, and his larger-than-life personality will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father Terry May, and his grandparents Cecil and Anna Reynolds. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is also survived by his mother and step-dad, Fern and Gary Bollmeier of Marissa, Ill.; his mother-in-law Sarah Hill of O'Fallon; his father-in-law Scott (Stephanie) Hill of Belleville, sisters-in-law Kimberly (Scott) Vander Ven of O'Fallon, and Melissa (Matt) Cordisco of S. Car., nieces and nephews Lucas and Emily Torres, Lillian Vander Ven, Natalie Berens and Jacob Cordisco; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the causes that Shane was passionate about, specifically O'Fallon Food Pantry, Post 805, and Smiletrain. Memories and condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 6:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1111 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, Illinois. Funeral: A funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Mark Jones officiating. A reception will follow. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020