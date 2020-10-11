Shane O'Brien

October 7, 2020

Belleville, Illinois - Shane M. O'Brien, 40, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 29, 1980 in Belleville, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.

Shane was a graduate of Cahokia Senior High School and was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine O'Brien, nee Bacon and his grandparents, Virgil and Ruby O'Brien and Don and Shirley Bacon.

Surviving are his wife, Jennifer O'Brien, nee Ramires; a daughter, Christine O'Brien at home; his father, Patrick O'Brien of Dupo, IL; two sisters, Casey (Terry) Asher of Dupo, IL and Connor (Brandon) Lott of Mascoutah, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Greg and Margaret Ramires Greenville, IL; sister-in-law, Dawn McFarland of Troy, IL and a brother-in-law, Dominic (Tanya) Ramires of Cahokia, IL. He was also a dear uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois was entrusted with the care of his private cremation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store