1/1
Shane O'Brien
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shane O'Brien
October 7, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Shane M. O'Brien, 40, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 29, 1980 in Belleville, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.
Shane was a graduate of Cahokia Senior High School and was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine O'Brien, nee Bacon and his grandparents, Virgil and Ruby O'Brien and Don and Shirley Bacon.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer O'Brien, nee Ramires; a daughter, Christine O'Brien at home; his father, Patrick O'Brien of Dupo, IL; two sisters, Casey (Terry) Asher of Dupo, IL and Connor (Brandon) Lott of Mascoutah, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Greg and Margaret Ramires Greenville, IL; sister-in-law, Dawn McFarland of Troy, IL and a brother-in-law, Dominic (Tanya) Ramires of Cahokia, IL. He was also a dear uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois was entrusted with the care of his private cremation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved