Sharmin J. Clifton Sharmin Clifton, age 61, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on October 15, 1957 in Belleville, IL died on March 1, 2019 at her residence. Sharmin was a former bartender at Elbow Room and Schiappa's in Fairview Heights, IL. She was a loving daughter and sister; she loved being with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Carlene, nee Drysdale, Clifton; and her sister, Janina Grant. Surviving are her five siblings, Mark Clifton of Reno, NV, Tami (Charles) Wright of Hartford, IL, Regina Gould of Apache Junction, AZ, Brenda Wilson of Creve Coeur, MO, and Joe Clifton, Jr. of Belleville, IL; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: There will be no visitation. Memorial services are pending and will be announced on Sharmin's Facebook site at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 4, 2019