Sharon Comte

October 7, 2020

Fenton, Missouri - Sharon A. Comte, nee Ham, 73 of Dupo, IL, born February 1, 1947 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO.

Sharon was a licensed cosmetologist in the Cahokia area for several years before she returned to being a homemaker and raising her children. She volunteered for several organizations, including PTA President, Lead Room Parent and was active in both Girl Scouts of America as well as a Cub Scout Leader. Sharon worked at Walmart in Cahoka, IL where she retired. She was a member of Trinity General Baptist Church in Dupo, IL and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing and crocheting. She was the matriarch of her family, always giving of herself in caring for her sick family members, including her late husband for many years. She was always the pillar of strength for the family and always forgiving, even when it wasn't deserved.

Preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Comte; parents, Sherman and Lucille Ham, nee Hargraves; brother S. Edward Ham.

Surviving are her children, Tonya (Al) Freeman of Dupo, IL and Jarrod (Tina) Comte of Columbia, IL; brother, David J. Ham of East Carondelet, IL; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Ham of Tolono, IL; nine grandchildren, Drew, Berkeley, Cambree, Mara, Noella, Cory, Cameron, Chandler and Caylie; two great grandchildren. She was a dear aunt cousin and friend.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral service will start at 12:00 noon with Reverend Roger Reid Officiating, Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Belleville, IL.





