Sharon Abernathy Sharon Abernathy, nee Flaherty, age 76, of New Douglas, IL, born on January 9, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence with family by her side. Sharon graduated from beautician school, was a homemaker and then spent over 20 years as a CNA at the Hitz Home in Alhambra, IL. Where she received multiple accolades for her care, compassion and dedication to her patients and job. She retired in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, doing crossword puzzles, and taking care of her two dogs Mokey and Muffy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Abernathy; her grandson, Sean Abernathy, Jr.; her parents, Eugene and Marie, nee Kuehn, Flaherty; and her sister and brother, Patricia McEvilly and Gene Flaherty. Sharon is survived by her children, Robert Curtis (Angie) Abernathy of Collinsville, IL, Troy Edward Abernathy (Michelle) of Livingston, IL, Sean Michael (Angie) Abernathy of Staunton, IL, and Trent Ashley (Kristina) Abernathy of Staunton, IL; her grandchildren, Blake, Ava, Mia, Hailee, Troy Jr., Kassidy, Connor, Michael, Ty, Austin, and Rebecca Abernathy; two sisters, Kay Nolan and Carol Tungate; and one brother, Kerry Flaherty. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
