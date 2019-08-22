|
Sharon Garrison Sharon Ann Garrison, 61, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. She was born May 5, 1958 in Rome, New York, a daughter of Patricia (LaValley) Redden of Bland, Virginia and the late Gary Redden. She married Reverend Michael Edward Garrison on December 5, 1975 and he passed away on March 29, 2018. She was a loving and dedicated homemaker and was a cherished mom and grammy. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Maryville and enjoyed years of teaching Sunday school, children's church and prison ministry. She enjoyed singing in the choir, had a special heart for missions and had a gift of being a servant. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa R. Garrison. In addition to her mother, she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Randy Westmoreland of Toccoa, Georgia, Sara and Ryan Mueller of Troy, Illinois, Rachel and Kenny Holmes of Collinsville, Illinois; a son, David Garrison of Maryville, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Brenden Fulbright, Hunter Fulbright, Abigail Mueller, Samuel Mueller, Brooklyn Holmes, Layla Holmes and Kenneth Michael "Mikey" Holmes; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Landra and Ronald Barthelme and Julie and Kaz Ogawa and a brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Michele Redden; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Roberta Temple, Robert and Nancy Taylor, Roberto and Bobbie Britton, David and Jenny Taylor and Michael and Alice Taylor; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. Memorials may be made to African Vision of Hope or to Gideons International and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com. Services: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the First Baptist Church of Maryville on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Tom Hufty and Reverend Nate Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Troy, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019