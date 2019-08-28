Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bainter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Bainter

Send Flowers
Sharon Bainter Obituary
BAINTER- Sharon Kathryn Bainter, nee Baumgardner, 75, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on August 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon,IL Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave. O'Fallon, IL 62269. Burial will be held at Shiloh Cemetery in Shiloh, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.