BAINTER- Sharon Kathryn Bainter, nee Baumgardner, 75, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on August 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon,IL Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave. O'Fallon, IL 62269. Burial will be held at Shiloh Cemetery in Shiloh, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019