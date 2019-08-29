|
Sharon Bainter Sharon Kathryn Bainter, nee Baumgardner, 75, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on August 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Sharon was born November 8, 1943 in Carthage, IL. She was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church in Collinsville, IL. Sharon was very proud of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them, she lived for scrapbooking with her friends and going out to eat with family and friends. She had several jobs but was most proud of the fact she worked as a Pharmacy Technician for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Baumgardner and Veda Baumgardner Martin nee DeLozier; loving husband, Billy Bainter. Sharon is survived by daughters, Diane (William) Kemp of O'Fallon, IL, Kari (Jon) Stacy of Shiloh, IL, and Stacy (Tim) Mathis of Lebanon, IL; brother, George Baumgardner of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Mary Kemp (Jim Kelly), Kristie Kemp, Ryan Kemp (Kailey Kirkley), Kathryn (David) Buechler, Skylar Mathis. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00AM - 12:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral Services will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Brother Terry Russell Officiating. Burial in Shiloh Township Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019