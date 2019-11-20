Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Davidson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Davidson Obituary
Sharon Davidson Sharon L. Davidson, nee Wilkinson, 74, of Belleville, IL, born May 19, 1945, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Sharon was most known for celebrating everyone's birthday with them via an annual phone call that included singing to them. She was proud of her Irish heritage, and was an avid supporter of St. Patrick's Day. Mrs. Davidson was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman A. and Margaret A., nee Shannon, Wilkinson, and a sister, Margaret Albrecht. Surviving are a daughter, Robyn (Bryan) Whitaker; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Madyson Whitaker; a brother, Jim Wilkinson; two sisters, Jayne (Richard) Kress and Norma (Steve) Lester; a brother-in-law, Irwin Albrecht; a sister-in-law, Sandy (Gerry) Seger; a life-long friend, Dennis Gruchala; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and many other friends and family Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -