|
|
Sharon Davidson Sharon L. Davidson, nee Wilkinson, 74, of Belleville, IL, born May 19, 1945, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Sharon was most known for celebrating everyone's birthday with them via an annual phone call that included singing to them. She was proud of her Irish heritage, and was an avid supporter of St. Patrick's Day. Mrs. Davidson was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman A. and Margaret A., nee Shannon, Wilkinson, and a sister, Margaret Albrecht. Surviving are a daughter, Robyn (Bryan) Whitaker; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Madyson Whitaker; a brother, Jim Wilkinson; two sisters, Jayne (Richard) Kress and Norma (Steve) Lester; a brother-in-law, Irwin Albrecht; a sister-in-law, Sandy (Gerry) Seger; a life-long friend, Dennis Gruchala; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and many other friends and family Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019