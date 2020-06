Or Copy this URL to Share

EASTON - Sharon A. Easton, age 38, of Chester, IL, formerly of Marissa, IL died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at God's House Pentecostal Church, 419 N. Minnie Ave., Tilden, IL 62292. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.



