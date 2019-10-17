Home

HAAKE - Sharon L. Haake, 83, of Germantown, passed away October 16, 2019 at Carlyle Healthcare Center. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-6pm and again on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 8-9:45pm at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10am at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Interment in church Cemetery, Germantown. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
