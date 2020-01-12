Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Sharon Jordan Sharon L. Jordan, nee, Wells, age 75, of Caseyville, IL, born on November 9, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence. Sharon was a veteran of the United States Naval Reserve, Petty Officer 3 rd class. She was a tele-communicator for Southwestern Bell and later worked as an executive secretary for Bank of America. She was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church in Caseyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Miller; her parents James Thomas and Evelyn Dolores, nee Jennings, Wells; and her brother, Wayne Edward Wells. Sharon is survived by her grandchildren, Justin Miller, Jordan Miller (Fiancé, Dezrae Vance), Makenzie Miller and Maxwell Miller; her brothers, John Thomas "Corky" Wells (Dottie Moll) and Donnie Hill; her daughter-in-law, Jamie Miller; and her best friend, Linda Sherman. Memorials may be made to Calvary Pentecostal Church, Caseyville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Caseyville, IL. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Caseyville, IL. Cremated remains will be buried in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
