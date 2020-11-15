Sharon K Slaton

September 17, 1940 - November 13, 2020

Shiloh , Illinois - SHILOH- Sharon K. Slaton, 80, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born September 17, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL to Ray Gordon and Marguerite (Hearn) Laughlin. She married William W. Slaton in January 1959; he preceded her in death on June 5, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Laughlin and Nancy Wittlich.

Sharon is survived by her children, William J. (Kimberly) Slaton of Swansea, IL, Joanna (Jerry) Dixon of Hondo, TX, Edgar (Connie) Slaton of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Bridgette Kron of Shiloh, IL, Bailee Vander Pol of Champaign, IL, Thomas (Lindsey) Vander Pol of Mascoutah, IL, Lauren Slaton of Collinsville, IL, Ashley (Alexis Nault) Slaton of New Hampshire and Brooke Slaton of Evansville, IN; great-grandchildren, Noah James, Mary Jean, Kaleb Thomas and Beckett Thomas; one brother, Lewis (Nancy) Laughlin of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Maxine Laughlin and brother-in-law, Vernon J. Wittlich; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to JRDF, a organization for Juvenile Diabetes.

Throughout the '70s, Sharon was a nurse's aide at both Memorial Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital. She then worked as a homemaker, devoted to her family.

She was longtime member of the Shiloh Eagles 545 Women's Auxiliary 545; she spent much of her time volunteering at their numerous events and dinners. She always enjoyed the BINGO nights with her friends. She was an avid bowler, often bowling at Bel-Air Lanes. Some of Sharon's favorite times were spent camping and boating on Lake Kinkaid in Murphysboro. She loved floating and canoeing in Missouri with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with her good friends, Teresa, Diane, and Jeannette throughout the years. Sharon will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. An additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:00 P.M.- 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home, prior to the memorial service.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private inurment will be held at later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store