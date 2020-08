LOWE - Sharon Rose Lowe, 80, of Alton, IL, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Sun. Aug 9, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. She was born July 2, 1940 in Alton. Private graveside services will be held at Upper Alton Cemetery. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store