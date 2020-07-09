Sharon MacDonald Sharon L. MacDonald, 61, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away Friday, July 3 rd , 2020. She was born August 29 th , 1958 in Belleville, Illinois to Robert F. and Mary "Joyce" (Johnson) MacDonald. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert, and grandparents, Noel and Irene Johnson and animal companion, Lilly. Sharon is survived by her mother, Joyce MacDonald, one daughter, Jennifer MacDonald of O'Fallon, Illinois, step-sisters, Christine McDonald of Springfield, Illinois, and Kathy Krishnan of Edwardsville, Illinois. She is further survived by many special friends, including, Jeff Dillon, Mark Runner. Sharon attained a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and had been a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth's in Belleville, Illinois, and also for Coventry Healthcare in St. Louis. She loved Elvis, Dr. Who and watching television. Memorial donations may be made to Randy's Rescue Ranch in O'Fallon, Illinois. Funeral: will be Thursday, July 9 th , 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.