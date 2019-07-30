Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Mayo


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Mayo Obituary
Sharon Mayo Sharon "Maxine" Mayo, nee Parrish, 80, of Belleville, Illinois, born May 9, 1939 in Corning, Arkansas, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Belleville, IL. She had previously worked for the Mother's Day Out at the church and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Hand Cove Fire Dept. in Elizabeth, AR. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie H. Mayo; her parents, Edgar Lee and Pearl, nee Sells, Parrish ; three brothers, Edgar, Gerald, and David Parrish; and a grandson, Phillip Tracy. Surviving are her children, Jimmie (Rhonda) Mayo of Granite City, IL, Sharon (Hank) Cabana of Belleville, IL, Diana (Bill) Tracy of Dupo, IL, and David Mayo of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, James and Stacey Mayo, Jennifer (Mike) Marshall, Sarah Billings, Michelle (Jared) Simmons, William and Eric Tracy, and David Mayo; and seven great grandchildren, Sam, Timothy, Abbey, Jocelyn, Ethan, Ben, Eli, Cooper and Tucker Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois-Orange Team South. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now