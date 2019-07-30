|
|
Sharon Mayo Sharon "Maxine" Mayo, nee Parrish, 80, of Belleville, Illinois, born May 9, 1939 in Corning, Arkansas, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Belleville, IL. She had previously worked for the Mother's Day Out at the church and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Hand Cove Fire Dept. in Elizabeth, AR. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie H. Mayo; her parents, Edgar Lee and Pearl, nee Sells, Parrish ; three brothers, Edgar, Gerald, and David Parrish; and a grandson, Phillip Tracy. Surviving are her children, Jimmie (Rhonda) Mayo of Granite City, IL, Sharon (Hank) Cabana of Belleville, IL, Diana (Bill) Tracy of Dupo, IL, and David Mayo of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, James and Stacey Mayo, Jennifer (Mike) Marshall, Sarah Billings, Michelle (Jared) Simmons, William and Eric Tracy, and David Mayo; and seven great grandchildren, Sam, Timothy, Abbey, Jocelyn, Ethan, Ben, Eli, Cooper and Tucker Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois-Orange Team South. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 30, 2019