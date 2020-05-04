Sharon Ponsler
Sharon Ponsler Sharon L. Ponsler, 75, of Trenton, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, at her sister's home in New Baden, IL, surrounded by her family. Sharon was born on September 14, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Oscar and Elda (Crippen) Sewell. She was fun and loving and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and sisters. She loved crafting and would often sell her wooden crafts at picnics. She also loved a good game of bingo and playing video games. Sharon had every game system that was ever invented. Sharon was a very generous woman who gave to everyone who needed if she was able but most importantly, she was a very spiritual woman who was ready to meet her savior. Left behind to cherish Sharon's memories are her son, Jerry (Laura) King; daughter, Christy (James) Vogt; grandchildren, Jerry (Samantha)King Jr, Lindsey (Matt) Tierney, Benjamin King, Cody (Mike) Zelisko, SSGT Clarence (Siara) Vogt, Emma Vogt and Mia Vogt; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Chase and Corbin King, Jackson Maag, Caleb Tierney, Jimmy and Grace Zelisko; sister, Joyce Kocot and many niece's and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Richard Ponsler; parents; sisters, Genevieve Mauser, Joetta Mitchell, Patsy Jean Poole, Doris Cebulske, Carol Herzig, Alice McDaniel, Joan RoseKrans, and Linda Joergensen; brothers, Murray, Russell and Robert Sewell. Memorials in Sharon's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct Ste C, Maryville, IL, 62062. Service: There will be no public service at this time due to the restrictions surrounding the current pandemic.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 4, 2020.
