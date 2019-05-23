Sharon Rawdon Sharon L. Rawdon, 77, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. Sharon was born April 21, 1942 in Detroit, MI to Daniel Emmett and Aletha (Callahan) Deegan. She married Kenneth Dale Rawdon on June 22, 1963; he survives and resides in Glen Carbon, IL. Also surviving are their children, Steve (wife, Angela) Rawdon of Caseyville, IL, Cheryl (husband, Mark) Kucinick of St. Jacob, IL, and David (wife, Vikki) Rawdon of Maryville, IL; grandchildren, Ashley, Andrew, Rosemary, Whitney (husband, Brent), Kara, Nathan, and Kassidy; one great-grandson, Vincent; one brother, Michael Deegan of St. Clair, MI; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Barbara Deegan. Sharon worked with Collinsville Unit 10 School District alongside children with special needs for many years. Children were always dear to her heart and she loved being able to minister to them each and every day. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. She helped with Vacation Bible School, lead Sunday school classes and was involved with Lydia's Circle, a missions group made up of some of her dearest friends. Sharon's heart for others, especially her dearest grandchildren will forever be cherished. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Collinsville, or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:30 A.M.- 11:30 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A funeral will be held immediately following the visitation, at 11:30 A.M. at the church. Pastor Greg Pratt will officiate. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.



