Sharon Saltsgaver

August 27, 1938 - November 10, 2020

Granite City, Illinois - Sharon L. Saltsgaver, 82, of Granite City, IL, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL.

She was born On August 27, 1938 in Granite City, IL to Virgil Copeland and Ora nee: Hopkins

Sharon married Bobby Saltsgaver on August 13, 1955 in New Albany, Indiana

Sharon worked as a waitress at Bowland Bowling Alley and attended Holy Family Church in Granite City, IL

In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Robin ( Paul ) Kwiatkowski of Maryville, IL; a son: Russell (Debra) Saltsgaver of Pontoon Beach, IL; 4 grandchildren: Adam (Erica) Saltsgaver, Bryan Kwiatkowski, Jennifer (Steve) Peach and Katie ( Brian ) Knecht: 4 great-grandchildren: Leah Saltsgaver, Evan Saltsgaver, Brendan Peach, and Carter Peach.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Serelda Pasley.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.





