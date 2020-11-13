1/1
Sharon Saltsgaver
1938 - 2020
August 27, 1938 - November 10, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Sharon L. Saltsgaver, 82, of Granite City, IL, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL.
She was born On August 27, 1938 in Granite City, IL to Virgil Copeland and Ora nee: Hopkins
Sharon married Bobby Saltsgaver on August 13, 1955 in New Albany, Indiana
Sharon worked as a waitress at Bowland Bowling Alley and attended Holy Family Church in Granite City, IL
In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Robin ( Paul ) Kwiatkowski of Maryville, IL; a son: Russell (Debra) Saltsgaver of Pontoon Beach, IL; 4 grandchildren: Adam (Erica) Saltsgaver, Bryan Kwiatkowski, Jennifer (Steve) Peach and Katie ( Brian ) Knecht: 4 great-grandchildren: Leah Saltsgaver, Evan Saltsgaver, Brendan Peach, and Carter Peach.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Serelda Pasley.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
November 12, 2020
Sharon will be sadly missed by all..,,so many family gatherings will be remembered. Our greatest sympathy to such a lovely family and to Bob.....
Kathy & Rick Smith
Friend
