SMITH - Sharon M. Smith, 74, of Belleville, IL at home with loved ones by her side, from metastatic cancer recently diagnosed on February 10, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4-8pm at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11am at St. Nicholas Church in O'Fallon, IL, There will be visitation an hour prior to the service, from 10-11am.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020