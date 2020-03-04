|
Sharon Smith Sharon M. Smith, of Belleville, Illinois, age 74, born May 7, 1945, died March 1, 2020, at home with loved ones by her side, from metastatic cancer recently diagnosed on February 10th. Her first experience helping others was during her time in Vista. Sharon was the former executive director of Bethany Place, an AIDS service organization, in Belleville. She was employed in the social services field for over 30 years and was committed to providing the respect and compassion her clients so deserved. At the age of 52, she accomplished her long-range goal of receiving her bachelor's degree from Greenville University, where she graduated Suma Cum Laude. Four years later, Sharon gave the commencement speech to that year's graduating class at Greenville. After leaving her career, she turned her energy toward the Karla Smith Behavioral Health in memory of her niece, where she served on the council and fundraising committee of that organization. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, photography, pets, nature, and especially her home, family, and many special friends. Sharon was a great listener and didn't know a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy C. and Cecilia Smith, nee Hechenberger; her brother, Roy J. Smith, and sister-in-law, Devona Smith; her sister, Kathleen Grimm, her sister Rosie Lodes, and her niece, Karla Smith. Sharon is survived by her brother Tom and Fran Smith, her brother-in-law James and Wanda Grimm, and her life partner and closest friend of over 35 years, Janie Bloomer and their dog, Bella. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and several great, great nieces and nephews; many other relatives and dear, close friends. Donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the Karla Smith Behavioral Health and will be accepted at the funeral home. Miss Me, But Let Me Go- Anonymous When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room, or tears for a soul set free. Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, and each must go alone It's all a part of the Master's plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know And bury your sorrow in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go. Visitation: will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. A time of remembrance will be held at 7:00 P.M. Funeral: services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Church in O'Fallon, IL, with Fr. Bill Hitpas officiating. There will be visitation an hour prior to the service, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020