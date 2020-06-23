Sharon Dreps Sharon "Sherry" Susan Dreps, nee Sinn, 66, of Waterloo, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday June 21, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born August 29, 1953, in Red Bud, IL. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Dreps; her only daughter Aerica (nee Dreps) Pilkey and son-in-law Gregory Pilkey; grandchildren Tristan and Gabriel Barber, and Lukas Pilkey; her brother Scott (Jennifer) Sinn; brothers-in-law Joseph (Cindy) Dreps, and David Dreps; uncle Don (Delores) Reifschneider; aunts Betty (Lee) Rogers and Gretchen (Jim) Jubinski; nieces Kelsey (Brandon) Leetch, Alanna Rice, Aimee (Jeff) Krueger, and Karen (E.J.) Engelhaupt.; nephews Adam (Madison) Rice, and Robert Dreps; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlyn C. and Betty Lou (nee Reifschneider) Sinn, and her sister Stephanie A. (nee Sinn) Rice. Sherry was a cosmetologist for 40 years in Millstadt and Waterloo, IL. She was an active member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church - Waterloo, IL. She enjoyed being a part of Marriage Encounter Community, Pre-Cana Coordinator, and a Minister to the Sick and Homebound. She volunteered at Feed My People Food Bank in St. Louis, MO, and loved helping those in need in the community. Sherry was a devoted wife and mother, who loved to cook and take care of her family. Sherry cherished each of her friendships, embraced life to the fullest and truly loved making others happy. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to SS Peter and Paul Catholic School or Feed My People Food Bank. Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home 8 AM until 9:30 AM Saturday at Quernheim Funeral Home. **Please follow all social distancing recommendations and only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you please remain outside or in your vehicles until notified.** Funeral Mass: 10 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating. Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL **Please follow current social distancing guidelines.** QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME, Waterloo, IL



