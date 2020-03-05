Home

Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Sharon Veale Obituary
Sharon Veale Sharon Gail Veale nee Wright, 74, of Freeburg, IL formerly of O'Fallon, IL passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Sharon was born August 31, 1945 in Great Falls, MT. She was a manager at Denny's Restaurant for 25 years. Sharon was a member of Central Christian Church in O'Fallon, IL, O'Fallon Chapter 487 Order of Eastern Star, Branson Chapter 299 Order of Eastern Star, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 805. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Verda Mae (nee Mathis) Cowdrey; husband, Larry K. Veale; and brother, Ronald Cowdrey. Surviving are her children, Stacy Russell of Germany, Vicki Horak of Freeburg, IL, Lora (Rick) Eckart of Midwest City, OK, and Kelly Henry of Savannah, MO; brother, Marvin Cowdrey of St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer) Russell of Biloxi, MS, Charles Curtis Eckart of Midwest City, OK, Samuel Alex Eckart of Midwest City, OK, and Jordan Linn Smith of Savannah, MO; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Marie Russell, Taylor Elise Russell, and Audrey Reese Russell, all of Biloxi, MS. Memorials may be made to the family to help offset final expenses. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Charlie McGee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
