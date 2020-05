Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

YATES- Sharon Kay Yates, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. However during these uncertain times, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Arr. by Irwin Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store