SHARON ZOBRIST- Sharon Zobrist, age 77 of Highland, IL, died March 15, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
