Sharron Marie Henderson, 81, passed away on July 20,2020 in St. Louis, Missouri, of complications from a stroke, surrounded at her passing into eternity by her family and friends. Sharron was born on January 15, 1939, in East Saint Louis, Illinois, the forth born of Marguerite and Gordon Finch.
Sharron Met her husband Robert Henderson while working a Tri-City Grocery Store in East Saint Louis; they were happily married for nearly 61 years. Sharron and Robert raised their three children in Fairview Heights, IL.
Sharron held a very active roll in her husband's Snap-on Tool franchise, bookkeeping and taking inventory. She was a active member of St. Stephens Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. When her children were young, she often volunteered at their school, tutoring students and helping in the school cafeteria. Sharron was a "hands on Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother". She often babysat and never was there a soccer game or dance recital missed by her!
She is preceded in death by parents, Marguerite and Gordon Finch sister, Susan Finch
brother, Gordon Finch nephew, Robert Lenhardt mother and father in-law, William and Margaret Henderson
brother-in-laws, Frank Lenhardt Larry Marlinghaus. William Hernderson sister-in-laws, Patricia Gibson
Doris Drane.
Sharron is survived by her husband Robert, three children, Kelly Henderson John Henderson
Paul Henderson five grandchildren, Brandon (Miriam) Bell Margaret Rodenhouse Kyle Bell Ashlie (Brian) Nelson Kelsie Henderson three Great-grandchildren, Rory Rodenhouse Nora Day Baby Nelson (expected September 2020) sisters, Janice Lenhardt Kathleen Marlinghaus brother, Joseph (Lee) Finch. along with many nieces, nephews and neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Visitation: Visitation from 12 noon to 1:30pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL, with Father Jim Nall officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.