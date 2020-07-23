1/1
Sharron Henderson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharron Marie Henderson, 81, passed away on July 20,2020 in St. Louis, Missouri, of complications from a stroke, surrounded at her passing into eternity by her family and friends. Sharron was born on January 15, 1939, in East Saint Louis, Illinois, the forth born of Marguerite and Gordon Finch.
Sharron Met her husband Robert Henderson while working a Tri-City Grocery Store in East Saint Louis; they were happily married for nearly 61 years. Sharron and Robert raised their three children in Fairview Heights, IL.
Sharron held a very active roll in her husband's Snap-on Tool franchise, bookkeeping and taking inventory. She was a active member of St. Stephens Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. When her children were young, she often volunteered at their school, tutoring students and helping in the school cafeteria. Sharron was a "hands on Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother". She often babysat and never was there a soccer game or dance recital missed by her!
She is preceded in death by parents, Marguerite and Gordon Finch sister, Susan Finch
brother, Gordon Finch nephew, Robert Lenhardt mother and father in-law, William and Margaret Henderson
brother-in-laws, Frank Lenhardt Larry Marlinghaus. William Hernderson sister-in-laws, Patricia Gibson
Doris Drane.
Sharron is survived by her husband Robert, three children, Kelly Henderson John Henderson
Paul Henderson five grandchildren, Brandon (Miriam) Bell Margaret Rodenhouse Kyle Bell Ashlie (Brian) Nelson Kelsie Henderson three Great-grandchildren, Rory Rodenhouse Nora Day Baby Nelson (expected September 2020) sisters, Janice Lenhardt Kathleen Marlinghaus brother, Joseph (Lee) Finch. along with many nieces, nephews and neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.

Visitation: Visitation from 12 noon to 1:30pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL

Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL, with Father Jim Nall officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved