|
|
Sharron Lehan Sharron (Kolb) Lehan of Baldwin, IL (formerly of Cahokia) was called home to the Lord on Aug. 19, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Elmer Kolb and mother, Stella (Whitworth) Kolb. Survived by her husband Thomas Lehan, son Tommy Brown, daughter Angela Lehan, sister Ginger Doiron and her beloved grandson TJ, extended family, her church family & friends as she was also "mom" to her many Scouts and family friends. She will be in our hearts forever & missed by all. Services: Her celebration of life memorial service will be held on Sun, Sept. 1, 2019 visitation from 2-4 PM, service at 4 at Landmark Apostolic Church, 401 N Vine, Sparta, IL followed immediately by her final dinner at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 301 W Broadway, Sparta IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019