MARGASON - Shawn P. Margason, 43 of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. Shawn was born on May 1, 1977 in Maryville, IL. In celebration of Shawn's life, a visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9am until the time of the service at 12 noon Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store