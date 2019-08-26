|
|
Shawn Revelle Shawn W. Revelle of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Shawn was born on May 14, 1974 in Granite City. Shawn had a great love for his family and will be remembered for his loving heart and kind spirit. He will be remembered for the love he gave to his family and all the special times they shared together. He is survived by and will be missed by his mom; Doris A. and Curtis Howland of Granite City; dad, Denny and Wanda Revelle of Highland, IL; brothers, Dennis "Butch" Revelle of Granite City, Shawn Edward (Christy) Howland of Dittmer, MO; sister Jamie (Gary) Dugan of Granite City and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a friend to many. Shawn was preceded in death by his grandparents. Visitation: In celebration of Shawn's life, visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral: services to start at 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2019