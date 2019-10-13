Home

1946 - 2019
Sheila Johnson Sheila Mae Johnson, nee Moore, 73, born March 25, 1946 in Solway, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Sheila was very involved in the Troy United Methodist Church. She served on the hospitality ministry, Monday Afternoon Ladies Bible Study, was a member of the Troy United Methodist Sight Seers and also a member of the Troy United Methodist Women. She enjoyed being a member of the Yaya Red Hats and being a Bunco Bunny. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mildred (nee Perry) Moore; and brothers, Roderick and Nicholas Moore. Sheila is survived by her husband, George Johnson; three children, Terry Johnson of St. Charles, Missouri, Mark Johnson of Mascoutah, Illinois and Tracy Johnson of Troy, Illinois; two sisters, Charlotte (Dave) York and Geraldine "Geri" (Daniel) Birdsall; and two brothers, Arden (Lorrine) Moore and Delbert (Lien) Moore. Memorials may be made to the National Parkinson Association at apdaparkinson.org or Troy United Methodist Church. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294. Service: Memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastors Andy Adams and Dennis Price officiating. Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
