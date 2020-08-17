1/1
Sheila Meyer
Sheila Meyer Sheila Ann Meyer (nee Schmiedeke) of Belleville, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1953 in Belleville, Illinois to the late John and Emma (nee Schrock) Schmiedeke; beloved wife of the late Dennis J. Meyer; loving mother of Charles (Anna) Davis, Sean (Stacey) Davis and Kevin Goodman; stepmother of Christopher Davis, Michelle Descartes, Dennis Meyer and Christopher Meyer; loving grandmother of James Davis, Robert Davis, Emma Davis, Raquel Beltran and Robert Beltran; dear sister of Dennis Schmiedeke, Dori Noltkamper, Carl Schmiedeke, Tracy Schmiedeke and the late Donnie Schmiedeke; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Sheila was always available to anyone that needed her. Sheila loved spending time with her grandchildren and listening to old records. She retired from Belleville Shoe Co. and had begun a second career as a Home Health Care worker. Memorial donations in Sheila's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share your condolences and sign the guest book online at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home 1081 Jeffco Blvd. Arnold, MO. Interment will be a private ceremony of close family at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home
1081 Jeffco Blvd
Arnold, MO 63010
6362965272
